Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $140.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average is $130.02.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

