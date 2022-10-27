Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 162,419 Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 162,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,490,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DECAU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10.

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

