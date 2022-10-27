Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,223 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Iron Spark I worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Spark I by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iron Spark I by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 256,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Spark I by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 96,285 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Spark I Price Performance

Shares of Iron Spark I stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Iron Spark I Announces Dividend

Iron Spark I Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

