Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RTX opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

