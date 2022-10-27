Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ KVSC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

