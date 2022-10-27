Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,001 Shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TG Venture Acquisition were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,336,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 287,700 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Venture Acquisition alerts:

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGVC opened at $10.04 on Thursday. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

TG Venture Acquisition Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.