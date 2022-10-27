Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,706,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,540,000 after purchasing an additional 223,159 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $154.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.57.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

