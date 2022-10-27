WPP (LON:WPP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.06) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,184 ($14.31).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 754.40 ($9.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1,373.09. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 713 ($8.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 760.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 845.21.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

