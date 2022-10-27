Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $5,737,800. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.8 %

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

