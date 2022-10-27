Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 8.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 49.9% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,241 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $247,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 2.4 %

United States Steel stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on X. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

