Xponance Inc. Buys 2,596 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $93.52 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

