Xponance Inc. Buys 284 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 98,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 794.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after acquiring an additional 329,136 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $164.95 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $123.84 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

