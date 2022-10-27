Xponance Inc. Buys 382 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. XN LP lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,396 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,798,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,614,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,099,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,873,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,793 shares of company stock worth $955,720. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The business had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.