Xponance Inc. Purchases 672 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.33. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

