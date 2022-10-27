Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $234.33 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $229.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.17.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

