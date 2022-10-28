10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXG. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

10x Genomics Trading Down 3.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 1,214.3% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 50.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,318 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 92.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,207 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.67. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $187.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.