483,475 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 483,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.90% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Stock Performance

CGUS stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.

