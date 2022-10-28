505,755 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 505,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.