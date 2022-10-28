Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Acreage Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACRHF opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

About Acreage

(Get Rating)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

