Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 706 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $102.81 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 31.90%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

