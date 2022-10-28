Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. CX Institutional purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,791.8% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 213,296 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,170,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,029,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

