Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after purchasing an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $95,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $172.34 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.05 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.94. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.28%.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

