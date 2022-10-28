Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,578 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $2,898,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $109.41 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

