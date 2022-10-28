Advisory Services Network LLC Has $861,000 Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.08% of Lemonade worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,925,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $4,485,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,136,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after buying an additional 139,833 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 176.5% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 113,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $1,582,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.