Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

XBI stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.