Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

MUR stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.39.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,673,616 shares in the company, valued at $77,823,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,673,616 shares in the company, valued at $77,823,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,540 shares of company stock worth $3,702,702. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

