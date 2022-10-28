Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 14,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,494 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $252.34 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $256.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.29.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

