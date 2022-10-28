Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 14,424 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,362,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 317,606 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $83,000. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.3% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

