Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $271.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.96. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

