Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 11,512 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 765,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 153,587 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 316.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.60 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,111 shares of company stock worth $1,682,912. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

