Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,644 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 141.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

