Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Roku by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $323.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -145.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Roku to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.32.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

