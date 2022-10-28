Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 19.7% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 75.3% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 8.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $474.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on ASML from €595.00 ($607.14) to €520.00 ($530.61) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

