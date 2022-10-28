Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,869 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,383,000 after acquiring an additional 221,963 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $81.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

