AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,046 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,537 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $35.29 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

