AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,390 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $249.06 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

