AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,777 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $124.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

