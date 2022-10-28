AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,695 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

