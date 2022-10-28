AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,413 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $265.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.