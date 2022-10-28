AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.91.

HubSpot stock opened at $280.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -138.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.10. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

