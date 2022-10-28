AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 62.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 42,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 85.2% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $535.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $537.81. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.