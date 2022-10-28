AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $415.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.78 and its 200-day moving average is $448.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 419.87, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.82.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,570 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

