AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,257 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $145.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.11. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.