AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $140.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,200 shares of company stock worth $6,895,200 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.