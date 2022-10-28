AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,436 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

