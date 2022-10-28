Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.
AGYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Agilysys Price Performance
Shares of AGYS stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys
In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
