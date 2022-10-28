Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLIGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKLI. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Akili in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Akili Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKLI opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11. Akili has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akili

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akili stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLIGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,665,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 18.20% of Akili at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.