Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKLI. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Akili in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Akili Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKLI opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11. Akili has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akili

Akili Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akili stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Akili, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AKLI Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,665,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 18.20% of Akili at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

