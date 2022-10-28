Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKLI. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Akili in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company.
Akili Stock Performance
NASDAQ AKLI opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11. Akili has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $37.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akili
Akili Company Profile
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
