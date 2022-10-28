Albany International (NYSE:AIN) PT Raised to $101.00 at Robert W. Baird

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

AIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors cut Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Albany International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Albany International has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $97.73. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Albany International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 486.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

