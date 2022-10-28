Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $32.49

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.49, but opened at $31.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 396 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $876.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48.

Insider Activity

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $29,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $454,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 307,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 41,942 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 87,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

