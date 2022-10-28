Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altus Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMPS opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.